Canadian envoy, CM Revanth Reddy talk ties

HYDERABAD: Canadian High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter has invited a chief minister-led Telangana delegation to visit Canada and explore further mutual cooperation opportunities across sectors.
According the high commissioner, a Canadian trade delegation is scheduled to visit Telangana in the coming months for extensive discussions on areas like energy, urbanisation, defence and aerospace.
On Wednesday, Cooter met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Bodhi Pavilion at MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad and discussed ways to strengthen Canada-Telangana trade, investment and innovation partnerships.
The meeting also highlighted opportunities for enhanced collaboration in major infrastructure and urban development projects underway in Telangana, including the Musi River Development Project, Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion and the proposed Future City initiative.
The high commissioner highlighted several recent developments reflecting growing Telangana-Canada footprint — Firan Technology Group’s decision to establish a manufacturing facility, CIBC’s opening of a Global Capability Centre (GCC) — in Hyderabad. He also noted that the CPP Investments, which entered into a strategic partnership with Hyderabad-based CtrlS Datacenters, has committed up to 1 billion Canadian dollars.
The chief minister explained Telangana’s success story in various sectors, including IT, life sciences, defence and aerospace. He also highlighted Hyderabad’s dominance in attracting Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of Fortune-500 companies.
Revanth also stressed on the state government’s commitment to rejuvenate river Musi, as part of a larger strategy to create an alternate economy along the riverfront. He also sought Canada’s support in the state’s solarisation efforts and plans for promoting green economy.
Elaborating on his plans to transform the state into a global knowledge hub, the chief minister mentioned that several top global universities were coming forward to set up campuses in Hyderabad. He pitched the idea of a group of Canadian universities establishing a multi-university campus in Hyderabad.
He welcomed growing Canadian engagement in the state and invited Canadian companies, investors and institutions to participate in the second edition of Telangana’s Global Investors Summit, scheduled for December, to explore new business opportunities and partnerships.
Cooter praised Telangana’s forward-looking vision and approach to job creation and development. He said the state holds huge potential due to availability of massive talent pool.