Canadian envoy, CM Revanth Reddy talk ties

HYDERABAD: Canadian High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter has invited a chief minister-led Telangana delegation to visit Canada and explore further mutual cooperation opportunities across sectors.

According the high commissioner, a Canadian trade delegation is scheduled to visit Telangana in the coming months for extensive discussions on areas like energy, urbanisation, defence and aerospace.

On Wednesday, Cooter met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Bodhi Pavilion at MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad and discussed ways to strengthen Canada-Telangana trade, investment and innovation partnerships.

The meeting also highlighted opportunities for enhanced collaboration in major infrastructure and urban development projects underway in Telangana, including the Musi River Development Project, Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion and the proposed Future City initiative.

The high commissioner highlighted several recent developments reflecting growing Telangana-Canada footprint — Firan Technology Group’s decision to establish a manufacturing facility, CIBC’s opening of a Global Capability Centre (GCC) — in Hyderabad. He also noted that the CPP Investments, which entered into a strategic partnership with Hyderabad-based CtrlS Datacenters, has committed up to 1 billion Canadian dollars.