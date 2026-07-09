Confusion, poor outreach dominate electoral drive in Telangana's Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: If the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is moving briskly in some districts, the story across the combined Medak district is rather different. Here, the exercise has been marked by confusion, patchy distribution of forms and growing complaints from voters struggling to complete the process.

Officials insist that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are distributing applications door-to-door, but residents in several areas paint a different picture. Many claim BLOs are remaining at a single location, asking people to collect forms instead of visiting every household. As a result, officials are yet to reach even half the electorate, according to local estimates.

In parts of Sangareddy district, including Lakshminagar in Kandi mandal, residents alleged that BLOs were even asking voters to come to their homes to collect the forms. Critics say district officials are holding review meetings and issuing instructions, but field-level monitoring remains weak. Some residents fear that eligible voters could miss the exercise altogether if the pace does not improve.

Language has emerged as another concern. Faisal, a resident, said many Muslim voters across Sangareddy, Sadasivapet, Zaheerabad, Medak and Narsapur would find it easier to complete the exercise if the forms were available in Urdu alongside Telugu and English. Officials supervising the drive acknowledged another hurdle. Many voters are unable to provide details of their 2002 electoral records, prompting them to set the forms aside.