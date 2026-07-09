Dy CM Mallu Bhatti rubbishes Minister Kishan’s claim on Tadicherla

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday rubbished Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy’s claim that the NDA government allocated the Tadicherla-2 coal block to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) bypassing the auction process.

Speaking to reporters at Praja Bhavan, Vikramarka pointed out that the Tadicherla-2 coal block had been allotted to SCCL in 2013 by the UPA government and that the Coal Ministry had only recently granted prior approval for the mining lease. He asserted that it was not a fresh allocation and alleged that the BJP-led NDA government had delayed granting the lease despite repeated requests from Telangana.

Vikramarka said the delay had prevented SCCL from commencing mining operations in the block, causing significant losses to the company. However, he welcomed the Centre’s decision to finally grant the mining lease approval.

“Since the Congress government came to power in the state, we have consistently pursued the matter with the Centre. It is only because of our efforts that the mining lease approval was finally granted,” he said, while demanding that all coal blocks located in Telangana be allotted to SCCL.