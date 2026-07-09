Elderly, uneducated voters struggle with SIR enumeration forms in Agency areas of Telangana

MULUGU/MAHBUBABAD: Though the enumeration forms are being distributed as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls process, the voters are in a state of panic and frustration, especially in the Agency areas of Mulugu and Mahbubabad districts.

The electors in these areas are left frustrated because they don’t know how to fill the enumeration forms (EFs). Adding to their woes is the non-availability of certain information and required documents to fill the forms.

Because of this situation, the uneducated voters as well as the elderly are forced to approach the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties and Booth Level Officers (BLO), seeking help to fill the forms.

The most confusing portion of the EFs, according to some voters, is the column which pertains to the voters details from 2002. Even BLAs of political parties are unable to help the voters in this regard.

Frustrated applicants are now seeking clarification from the government on how to get those details and fill the forms. Speaking to TNIE, A Sampath, a voter from the Wazeedu mandal, said that most people don’t know how to fill these “confusing” forms. “BLOs distributed the applications, informing that they would visit again to collect the filled forms. But they didn’t explain how to fill the applications,” he said.

Sampath wants the election officials to set up a help desk in every village and help the voters fill the forms. The TNIE’s attempt to contact Mulugu District Collector Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao for his comments proved futile.