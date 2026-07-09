Hyderabad civic map could change under CURE Bill provision

HYDERABAD: A single provision in the draft Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026 has emerged as one of its most closely watched clauses. Section 312 empowers the state government to reorganise municipal wards, circles, zones and administrative jurisdictions across Hyderabad’s three proposed municipal corporations, triggering political debate ahead of the next civic elections.

While the government says the provision is aimed at improving governance and administrative efficiency, political parties and observers believe it could significantly reshape the electoral landscape before municipal polls under the new CURE framework. Section 312 authorises the government to reorganise municipal administrative units whenever considered necessary. This includes altering ward boundaries, reorganising circles and zones, and realigning the territorial jurisdictions of government departments and public bodies within the Core Urban Region (CURE).

Political analysts say the provision leaves room for extensive restructuring across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC). There is already speculation that the number of wards in CMC and MMC could be increased to around 100 each to reflect rapid population growth in suburban areas.

Localities such as Malkajgiri, Alwal, AS Rao Nagar, Kushaiguda, Kapra, Uppal and LB Nagar have witnessed significant residential expansion in recent years, strengthening the case for creating additional wards to improve representation. Any such exercise could also lead to demands for a corresponding increase in the number of wards in GHMC, potentially influencing the composition of municipal corporations and the contest for mayoral posts.