Hyderabad civic map could change under CURE Bill provision

HYDERABAD: A single provision in the draft Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026 has emerged as one of its most closely watched clauses. Section 312 empowers the state government to reorganise municipal wards, circles, zones and administrative jurisdictions across Hyderabad’s three proposed municipal corporations, triggering political debate ahead of the next civic elections.
While the government says the provision is aimed at improving governance and administrative efficiency, political parties and observers believe it could significantly reshape the electoral landscape before municipal polls under the new CURE framework. Section 312 authorises the government to reorganise municipal administrative units whenever considered necessary. This includes altering ward boundaries, reorganising circles and zones, and realigning the territorial jurisdictions of government departments and public bodies within the Core Urban Region (CURE).
Political analysts say the provision leaves room for extensive restructuring across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC). There is already speculation that the number of wards in CMC and MMC could be increased to around 100 each to reflect rapid population growth in suburban areas.
Localities such as Malkajgiri, Alwal, AS Rao Nagar, Kushaiguda, Kapra, Uppal and LB Nagar have witnessed significant residential expansion in recent years, strengthening the case for creating additional wards to improve representation. Any such exercise could also lead to demands for a corresponding increase in the number of wards in GHMC, potentially influencing the composition of municipal corporations and the contest for mayoral posts.
Political observers believe the Congress could gain in several newly developed residential colonies, while the BJP may strengthen its prospects in expanding middle-class neighbourhoods, particularly in CMC and MMC areas. The BRS may face the challenge of retaining its existing urban support base, while AIMIM’s traditional strongholds are expected to remain largely unaffected.
Legal experts, however, point out that any major restructuring would still have to follow the statutory delimitation process prescribed under election laws. Changes to ward boundaries or an increase in the number of wards would require publication of draft proposals, invitation of public objections and suggestions, and issuance of Gazette notifications before they can take effect.
According to officials, the Bill allows the government to group one or more municipal wards into a circle headed by a Deputy Commissioner, and one or more circles into a zone headed by a Zonal Commissioner. It also empowers the government to alter, merge, dissolve or redraw circles and zones whenever necessary.
A key feature of the provision is the power to realign the jurisdictions of departments, authorities and public bodies functioning within the CURE to create coterminous jurisdictions, enabling agencies to operate within the same geographical boundaries.
Officials said the move is intended to improve coordination among departments, eliminate overlapping jurisdictions and strengthen integrated service delivery in areas such as urban planning, infrastructure, public health, sanitation, water supply, law enforcement and disaster management. The government maintains that the objective is to promote better governance and improve service delivery across the metropolitan region.