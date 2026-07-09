Minister Surekha reviews Bonalu arrangements

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the annual Bonalu festivities at Sri Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam, Balkampet, with nearly three lakh devotees expected to attend the celebrations.

Chairing a coordination meeting at the temple, attended by Devasthanam chairman Sai Baba, Endowments Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Hyderabad collector Priyanka Ala, HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy, Director of Culture E Narasimha Reddy and other officials, the minister instructed all departments to work in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities.

As per the schedule, the Ammavari Edurkolu will be held on July 20, the Ammavari Kalyanam on July 21 and the Rathotsavam on July 22. Surekha said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is committed to organising Telangana Bonalu on a grand scale and has allocated additional funds to the Endowments department for the purpose.

She directed officials to provide separate queue lines for women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and lactating mothers, besides ensuring continuous monitoring of arrangements. Police were asked to strengthen surveillance through CCTV cameras to prevent thefts and inconvenience to devotees.

The minister said devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka are also expected to participate in the celebrations.

The collector directed officials to complete arrangements relating to electricity, drinking water, medical services, fire safety, R&B and GHMC works well in advance. She also said special buses would be operated from various parts of Hyderabad and rural areas to facilitate devotees.