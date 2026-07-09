Nalgonda X Roads flyover to open in August

HYDERABAD: The long-delayed Nalgonda X Roads flyover is set to be inaugurated in August, with the 2.8-km, four-lane elevated corridor expected to provide a signal-free route between Nalgonda X Roads and Owaisi Hospital Junction.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, accompanied by Chief Engineer Ratnakar and senior engineering officials, inspected the project on Wednesday to review progress and ensure its timely completion. During the visit, Karnan reviewed the remaining civil and finishing works and directed the executing agencies to complete all pending works by the first week of August so that the flyover can be inaugurated and opened to traffic as scheduled.

The flyover begins at Chanchalguda and ends near Yadagiri Theatre in Santosh Nagar. It includes an up-ramp at Saidabad and a down-ramp at IS Sadan. At present, commuters travelling between Chanchalguda Printing Press and IS Sadan spend around 30 minutes negotiating congestion. Once operational, the journey is expected to take just eight to 10 minutes.