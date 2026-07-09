Narrow escape for 40 kids as school bus rams truck in Telangana

MAHBUBABAD: A private school bus carrying around 40 children narrowly escaped a major accident after it rammed into a truck at Nallela village crossroads under Seerole police station limits in Mahbubabad district on Wednesday.

According to Seerole police, the accident took place after the bus driver, identified as Bharath, allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and crashed into the truck moving ahead. The front portion of the bus was severely damaged. The children sustained only minor injuries.

Seerole Sub-Inspector G Santhosh said the bus had picked up students from villages in Seerole mandal and was on its way to a school in Kuravi mandal when the accident took place. Local residents rushed to the spot, rescued the children, and alerted the police. Parents also reached the accident site soon after being informed.”We handed over the children to their parents. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way,” Santhosh said.

Government Whip and Dornakal MLA Jatoth Ram Chander Naik visited the accident site and enquired about the incident. He directed the authorities to take measures to prevent such accidents by curbing overspeeding and installing speed breakers at vulnerable locations.