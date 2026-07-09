Now, Telangana farmers can book urea through MeeSeva

HYDERABAD: In order to regulate and facilitate urea booking and sales, the state government launched the MeeSeva fertilizer booking service for the benefit of farmers.

According to an official press statement issued here on Wednesday, farmers can visit any MeeSeva centre to book subsidised urea.

Farmers who are unable to book urea through the Fertilizer Booking App can now visit the nearest MeeSeva Centre and complete the booking process with the assistance of the operator after paying an user charge Rs 10 for per service, the statement said.

“To avail the service, the farmer has to provide the pattadar passbook (PPB) number. The MeeSeva operator will retrieve the farmer’s details, record the cultivated extent and crop details, and facilitate the booking of urea by selecting the preferred dealer and the required quantity. After OTP verification on the farmer’s registered mobile number, a booking ID will be generated instantly,” it said.

“The booking ID generated through MeeSeva is valid for 48 hours (excluding the date of booking). Farmers are advised to visit the selected fertilizer dealer within the validity period to complete the purchase,” it added.

“This initiative has been introduced to ensure that every eligible farmer has easy access to subsidised urea while promoting transparency, accountability and timely availability of fertilizers,” the release said.