Technical glitches add to chaos in electoral rolls in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Besides several issues being faced by both the BLOs and voters, technical glitches are also adding to the chaos that is unfolding in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Karimnagar district.

As in the other parts of the state, applicants in the district are reportedly finding it difficult to fill in the “relationship” column, which appears multiple times in the form.

Several voters have also complained that they are unable to submit their applications online as the spelling of their names in the electoral rolls do not match with those in their Aadhaar cards

A BLO, meanwhile, informed the TNIE that identifying non-mapped voters has become time-consuming as each search is taking 15 to 20 minutes.

The official also informed that on several occasions, they are also unable to upload photographs of voters due to technical glitches.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai inspected the SIR process and directed officials to prepare a transparent and error-free electoral rolls.