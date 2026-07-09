Telangana govt cracks down on Dharani irregularities, suspends tahsildar

SIDDIPET: A day after Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced a forensic audit of land transactions carried out through the Dharani portal in Siddipet and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, the state government on Wednesday suspended Kukunoorpally tahsildar Dandi Sujatha for allegedly transferring nearly 400 acres of land without the knowledge or consent of the owners.
Confirming the action, Siddipet collectorate administrative officer P Raj Kumar told TNIE that the forensic audit had found that Sujatha had transferred assigned lands belonging to about 20 farmers to other individuals.
“A detailed inquiry is required into the matter. There is no provision for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for government-assigned lands. Such lands cannot be bought or sold. However, the tahsildar facilitated the transfer of assigned lands in violation of the rules,” Raj Kumar said.
Official sources said Sujatha allegedly carried out the illegal transactions during her one-and-a-half-year tenure as Kukunoorpally tahsildar. She had earlier served in Dhoolmitta and Mirdoddi mandals in Siddipet district.
Sources alleged that despite the government not taking a policy decision on Sada Bainamas — informal land sale agreements executed on plain paper — Sujatha processed land transfers using this method through the Dharani portal.
According to preliminary findings, she allegedly executed 56 illegal land transactions. The suspension is said to have sent shockwaves through the Revenue department. Officials said employees involved in questionable land transactions in Siddipet and Rajanna-Sircilla districts were anxious as the government has intensified scrutiny of irregularities linked to the Dharani portal.
Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced that leaders belonging to both the BRS and the ruling Congress had registered large extents of assigned land in the names of benamis in Sangareddy district as well.
Sources said the forensic audit had revealed that nearly 500 acres of government land had changed hands in Siddipet district alone.