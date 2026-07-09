Telangana govt cracks down on Dharani irregularities, suspends tahsildar

SIDDIPET: A day after Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced a forensic audit of land transactions carried out through the Dharani portal in Siddipet and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, the state government on Wednesday suspended Kukunoorpally tahsildar Dandi Sujatha for allegedly transferring nearly 400 acres of land without the knowledge or consent of the owners.

Confirming the action, Siddipet collectorate administrative officer P Raj Kumar told TNIE that the forensic audit had found that Sujatha had transferred assigned lands belonging to about 20 farmers to other individuals.

“A detailed inquiry is required into the matter. There is no provision for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for government-assigned lands. Such lands cannot be bought or sold. However, the tahsildar facilitated the transfer of assigned lands in violation of the rules,” Raj Kumar said.

Official sources said Sujatha allegedly carried out the illegal transactions during her one-and-a-half-year tenure as Kukunoorpally tahsildar. She had earlier served in Dhoolmitta and Mirdoddi mandals in Siddipet district.