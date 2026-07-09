Telangana man pays Rs 1.10 lakh for motorcycle entirely in Rs 10 coins

NALGONDA: Most people do not think much about loose change, often spending it on a cup of tea or a packet of biscuits. But for Konde Raghupathi of Veliminedu in Chityal mandal, every Rs 10 coin was a step towards fulfilling a long-cherished dream. After patiently saving the coins for years, he bought a Splendor Plus bike worth Rs 1.10 lakh entirely with Rs 10 coins.

Raghupathi made it a habit to set aside every Rs 10 coin that came his way. Over the years, his savings grew steadily, eventually reaching Rs 1.10 lakh.

Armed with bags full of Rs 10 coins, he walked into a motorcycle showroom, where the staff was initially taken aback wondering how they would count such a large number of coins. However, impressed by Raghupathi’s perseverance, they accepted the payment and handed over the keys to his brand-new motorcycle.