Voters flag language barrier, form shortage in Telangana's Nalgonda SIR drive

NALGONDA: Shortage of enumeration forms (EFs), non-availability of applications in language other than Telugu and lack of awareness on how to fill the forms are creating problems for voters during the ongoing SIR process in the Nalgonda district.

One of the major issues being faced by the voters, especially in areas with a significant Urdu-speaking population, is that they are being provided with only Telugu forms, making it difficult form them fill the applications.

Fahimuddin, a resident of the Old City of Nalgonda, expressed frustration over being handed a Telugu application form. “I can’t read or write Telugu. How am I supposed to fill the enumeration forms. When I asked the BLO to give me a Urdu form, I was told they are not available with them,” he said.

“All of us cannot go to others, seeking help to fill the forms. It would have been better if the BLOs gave at least the English forms,” he added.