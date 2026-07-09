Voters flag language barrier, form shortage in Telangana's Nalgonda SIR drive

NALGONDA: Shortage of enumeration forms (EFs), non-availability of applications in language other than Telugu and lack of awareness on how to fill the forms are creating problems for voters during the ongoing SIR process in the Nalgonda district.
One of the major issues being faced by the voters, especially in areas with a significant Urdu-speaking population, is that they are being provided with only Telugu forms, making it difficult form them fill the applications.
Fahimuddin, a resident of the Old City of Nalgonda, expressed frustration over being handed a Telugu application form. “I can’t read or write Telugu. How am I supposed to fill the enumeration forms. When I asked the BLO to give me a Urdu form, I was told they are not available with them,” he said.
“All of us cannot go to others, seeking help to fill the forms. It would have been better if the BLOs gave at least the English forms,” he added.
Lack of information on constituency boundaries
The Election Commission making mandatory linking current voter records with the 2002 electoral rolls is also adding to the woes of the voters.
Most people don’t know how to get their voter details from 25 years ago. Lack of information on constituency boundaries of that time, makes it even more difficult for them to search for voter details of their ancestors.
There are also allegations that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are not making door-to-door visits to distribute forms.
V Prasad, a resident of Nalgonda city, said that his two sons, who are eligible voters, were not given the EFs.
When they contacted the BLO concerned, they were treated with indifference.
G Nagaiah, another resident of Nalgonda, raised the issue of forms shortage.
“There are several people in our locality who have not received the forms. There seems to be a shortage,” he said.
Nagaiah also alleged that even BLOs lack proper awareness on how to fill the forms. “They are not helping us because they themselves don’t know how fill the applications,” he added.