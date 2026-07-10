25 Gurukul students fall ill after consuming khichdi in Telangana

HYDERABAD: More than 25 students of a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) boys’ residential school at Mannanur village in Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district were hospitalised on Thursday after they reportedly suffered food poisoning.

According to officials, the students had eaten khichdi for breakfast. Later in the morning, several students developed symptoms of vomiting and complained of stomach pain. The affected students were initially shifted to the Primary Health Centre at Mannanur. They were later moved to the Area Hospital in Achampet for further treatment. Officials said the students were in stable condition.