40 days into monsoon, 20 Telangana districts stare at rainfall deficit

HYDERABAD: Though it has been 40 days since the southwest monsoon entered Telangana, 20 districts continue to face deficit rainfall.

According to weather experts, Telangana is currently facing a 15% deficit rainfall with Medchal-Malkajgiri district facing the highest deficit at 48%, while Hyderabad’s cumulative deficit is at 25%.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across isolated parts of Telangana over the next three days and warned of strong surface winds gusting up to 60 kmph in several areas, urging residents to exercise caution during outdoor activities.

The weather conditions are being influenced by a well-marked low-pressure area persisting over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions. The system, which weakened from a depression earlier on Tuesday, is accompanied by a cyclonic circulation extending up to 9.6 km above mean sea level. It is expected to move slowly west-northwestwards across Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh before weakening further over the next 24 hours.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Gujarat and additional areas of Rajasthan and Haryana. Conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to cover the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days, completing its advance across the entire country.

For Telangana, the forecast indicates no widespread heavy rainfall, but intermittent showers and gusty winds are expected to affect isolated locations.