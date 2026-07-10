Bibinagar AIIMS to be fully operational by December, says Union Minister Nadda

NALGONDA: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda on Thursday praised Bibinagar AIIMS, stating that despite being sanctioned in June 2022, the institution has achieved remarkable growth and delivered exceptional services in a span of just four years.

The Union minister was addressing the media after conducting a high-level review meeting with officials to assess the ongoing development works at Bibinagar AIIMS. Revealing that 87 per cent of the work has already been completed, he said that remaining construction works would be completed soon and the institution will become 100 per cent fully operational by December 2026.

Nadda also said that Rs 110 crore out of Rs 1,000 crore sanctioned funds have already been spent on the project. “Currently, 132 faculty members and 133 senior doctors are rendering services here. Along with MBBS courses, super-speciality programmes like MD in 24 departments and DM/MCh in five departments are being offered to students,” he said.

He also revealed that all major specialty services are now being offered in the outpatient department, catering to around 1,800 patients on a daily basis. “In addition to inpatient care and emergency services, the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities, including CT scan, MRI and DEXA scans. Through the ‘e-Sanjeevani’ digital telemedicine platform, successful medical consultations have been provided to over 1.56 lakh patients so far,” he said.