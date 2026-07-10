BRS collected Rs 1,400 crore in quid pro quo deals: TRS leader Kavitha

KHAMMAM: Alleging that the Rs 1,400 crore party fund available with the BRS was amassed through quid pro quo, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder K Kavitha on Thursday demanded that the pink party distribute the entire amount, at Rs 1 crore each, among the families of Telangana martyrs.

Speaking to reporters in Kothagudem, Kavitha levelled fresh allegations against BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao. She claimed that Rama Rao had illegally granted permissions to a construction company in return for quid pro quo. She further alleged that “Kaleshwaram anaconda” Harish Rao was still leading the party.

“Those who are supposed to steer the party like a well-matched pair of bullocks are instead behaving shamelessly like rogue bulls. The BRS is being run without any ethics, discipline or clear principles,” she added.

Alleging that the BRS government allotted land worth Rs 80,000 crore to a company, Kavitha asked whether the owner of the firm belonged to Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

Alleging that Harish Rao was supplying milk to Narayana and Chaitanya educational institutions, Kavitha demanded that the government issue an order mandating that schools with more than 500 students purchase milk from Vijaya Dairy.

She alleged that the BRS opened the door to corruption, while the present Congress government had thrown the doors wide open. Asserting that the

TRS would come to power in the state, Kavitha declared that a TRS government would review the land allotments made by both the Congress and BRS governments.

Refuting what she described as false propaganda that she would return to the BRS fold, Kavitha said she would not rejoin the BRS as long as she was alive.