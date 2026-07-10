CM Revanth Reddy vows to transform Telangana into a sporting power

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that his government was committed to building a strong sports ecosystem in the state. “The government aims to transform Telangana into a future Olympic destination through sustained investments in sports infrastructure, education and athlete development,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Gachibowli Sports District and the Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU). “India is lagging behind when it comes to its performance in the Olympics due to the absence of a consistent sports policy over the years. Youth are the nation’s greatest asset but India is still far behind many countries in Olympic success because governments did not have a long-term vision for sports,” he said.

Revanth noted that exceptional athletes such as PT Usha brought international recognition to the country despite the lack of a robust sporting ecosystem. “PT Usha earned recognition through her achievements in sports and went on to become a Rajya Sabha member. Her journey shows that excellence in sports can transform lives,” he said.

The chief minister further said Telangana has introduced a dedicated sports policy to nurture talent and promote sporting excellence. “As part of this vision, the state has established the Young India Physical Education and Sports University under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model,” he said.