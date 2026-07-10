Drunk man steals bus in Telangana's Jangaon, drives 21 km; held after hitting divider at toll plaza

JANGAON: A parked Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)-hired bus was stolen by a boozer on Thursday night in Jangaon Town.

The person was identified as J. Venkanna, a resident of Chennur village of Palakurthi mandal in Jangaon district. He works as a daily wage labourer in agricultural fields in the village.

Speaking to the media, Jangaon Sub-inspector (SI) M. Bharath stated that the hired bus owner, Gopikrishna Reddy, lodged a complaint that his stolen bus was parked at the RTC bus stand area after the completion of the trips.

The complainant stated that the driver had kept the keys in a secret place as usual, and when the next shift driver arrived to join in the duty, he could not find the bus.

Venkanna had travelled 21 kilometres from Jangaon Town, then. After reaching the Toll Plaza at Singarajpalle village limits under the Devuruppala Mandal in Jangaon district, he lost control and hit the roadside divider before the Toll Plaza.

The Toll Gate staff immediately informed the Devuruppala police. The police rushed to the toll Plaza and interrogated Venkanna.

Venkanna revealed that after a clash at his residence in Chennur village, he consumed alcohol and went to the Jangaon Railway Station to visit Tirupati.

Since there were no trains available at night, he took a bus to reach the Jangaon Town bus stand. He saw a parked bus, entered it and fell asleep. On waking up, he found the bus keys. He immediately started the bus.

"A case has been registered, and the accused has been produced in the court," said SI Bharath.