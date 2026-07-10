Inaction in Salkam Cheruvu case by officials angers Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Observing that the protection of lakes and public water bodies transcends individual interests and falls squarely within the domain of public interest, the Telangana High Court expressed displeasure over the continued inaction of government authorities on allegations of illegal constructions within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Salkam Cheruvu in Bandlaguda mandal, Hyderabad.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar directed HYDRAA, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the Lake Protection Committee and the School Education department to file their counter affidavits within four weeks, noting that despite notices issued more than 90 days ago, none of the authorities had responded.

The directions came while hearing a PIL filed by advocate R Vijay Gopal, who has sought the removal of educational institutions allegedly constructed within the protected area of the lake in violation of lake protection norms.

During the hearing, senior advocates J Ramchander Rao and P Venugopal, appearing for the educational institutions and the trust, questioned the maintainability of the PIL, contending that the petitioner lacked the necessary locus standi and that the institutions had been functioning for several years.

Rejecting the preliminary objection, Justice Shravan Kumar observed that issues relating to the protection of lakes and public water bodies transcend individual interests and fall squarely within the domain of public interest.