Just 12.92 per cent: Telangana reservoir storage lowest in India

HYDERABAD: More than a month into the monsoon season, Telangana’s eight major reservoirs continue to record the lowest live storage in the country, holding just 12.92% of their total live capacity at Full Reservoir Level (FRL).

The latest data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), which monitors Kadam, Nagarjunasagar, Lower Manair, Musi Project, Nizamsagar, Jurala, Singur and Sriramsagar, paints a stark picture. Together, these reservoirs have a live capacity of 344.7 tmcft at FRL. As of July 9, however, they held only 44.5 tmcft of water, down sharply from 104.5 tmcft during the same period last year.

The decline has continued even over the past month. From 57.21 tmcft on June 4, the combined live storage has fallen to 44.5 tmcft, a drop of 3.75%. While Jurala, Musi and Kadam recorded a marginal increase in storage during the period, water levels in the remaining reservoirs declined.

The sharpest fall has been recorded at Nagarjunasagar, the state’s largest reservoir. Against a total live capacity at FRL of 180 tmcft, it currently holds only 6.53 tmcft, or 3.26% of its live capacity. Within a month, its storage dropped from 16.95 tmcft on June 4 to 6.53 tmcft.