PM Modi ensured Tadicherla coal allocation to Singareni Collieries, insists Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the Centre had taken a “historic decision” to allocate the Tadicherla Block-2 coal mine to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SSCL), describing it as a major step towards ensuring Telangana’s long-term energy security.

Addressing the media here, he said that SCCL was currently facing financial challenges and registering negative growth.

Despite the Supreme Court judgment mandating auction-based allocation of coal blocks, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to allocate the Tadicherla block to SCCL after considering legal provisions available under the Coal Mines Act and obtaining a legal opinion.

He said the decision was taken beyond political considerations after trade unions representing Singareni workers approached him seeking intervention. “I discussed the matter with the prime minister, obtained legal opinion and ensured that the allocation was made to SCCL,” he said.

Recalling his earlier efforts, Kishan Reddy said he had also secured the allocation of the Naini coal block to SCCL. “As a son of Telangana and a participant in the Telangana movement, I worked to ensure these allocations for the benefit of the state,” he said.

The Union minister also said that Tadicherla was the largest coal reserve available to SCCL and would provide long-term energy security to Telangana while strengthening the public sector coal company.