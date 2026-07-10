Singur nears dead storage, officials ready backup water supply to Hyderabad

SANGAREDDY: With the Singur Project nearing its dead storage level due to poor rainfall, officials have made alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Medak districts, besides industries such as the Ordnance Factory and BDL.

Officials said the reservoir currently holds around 4.5 tmcft of water and gravity-based supply may no longer be possible in the coming days. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has therefore completed arrangements to pump water from the dead storage if required.

Project Engineer Vikram said gravity supply would stop once the water level falls below the intake wells. To address the situation, officials have installed 14 heavy-duty motors to lift water from the dead storage, and a trial run has already been conducted.

Every day, 100 million gallons of water are supplied to Hyderabad and other areas through the Manjeera and Peddapur filter beds. Irrigation department official G Bheem said the available water is sufficient until November 15.

Officials said the reservoir level dropped after nearly 8 tmcft of water was released downstream last year to facilitate repair works on the dam as per the National Dam Safety Authority’s directions, besides continuous drinking water supply during summer.

They said inflows of 4–5 tmcft from the Manjeera catchment would help meet drinking water requirements next summer.

The dam repair works are expected to be completed by February next year.