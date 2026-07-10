Start anti-drug drive at home, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla tells people

HANAMKONDA: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday launched the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan – Drug-Free Telangana’ campaign in Hanamkonda and called upon citizens to begin the fight against drug abuse from their own homes.

The Governor released an anti-drug awareness poster at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) and, along with Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, flagged off an awareness rally organised by the Excise department, Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Warangal police from the collectorate to the Arts and Science College.

Later, the Governor reviewed the implementation of the campaign with district collectors Dr Satya Sharada and Chahat Bajpai.

Speaking to the media, Shukla expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the PMAY and PM POSHAN schemes. He said the district administration was taking steps to strengthen the supply of nutritional supplements to children, though implementation timelines had been extended from 100 days to 125 days for administrative reasons.