Telangana CM Revanth Reddy dons chef's hat to cook for grandson

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered a glimpse of a quieter side of his life on Wednesday by sharing a video of himself making puris for his three-year-old grandson, Riyansh, after the child insisted he would eat only if his grandfather cooked for him.

Posting the video on X, Revanth wrote: “When my grandson said, ‘Grandfather... I will eat only if you make the puris,’ could anyone say no to that? With my grandson by my side, a handful of dough in hand, laughter all around and a dozen imperfectly shaped puris. Amid a busy public life, these few moments spent making puris together with my grandson have become cherished memories.”

The video shows Riyansh sitting on the kitchen counter as Revanth rolls out the dough and fries the puris. Once he finishes a batch, the chief minister asks, “Are these puris enough?” The boy promptly replies that he needs some for himself and his grandmother as well.

The light-hearted exchange continues when Riyansh points out that some of the puris are oval rather than round. Revanth laughs it off, promising to make the next ones round before carrying on under the watchful eye of his young critic.

Throughout the video, the chief minister affectionately calls his grandson by his nickname, “Chinnayya”.