Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reiterates resolve to contribute 10% of national GDP

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday reiterated that his government is working with an ambitious target of contributing 10 per cent of the national GDP.

“Despite facing numerous political allegations, we are working with the goal of developing a Telangana that contributes 10 per cent of the national economy,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Premier Energies Limited’s Next-Gen Solar Module Manufacturing Facility at Seetharampur.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to transform Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, he said: “The present flow of investment is insufficient to compete globally. We must improve the infrastructure to attract more investments for robust economic growth in the future. We are striving to transform Telangana into the number one state in the country.”

The chief minister expressed serious concern over increasing pollution in Delhi which, he said, has become uninhabitable. “Cities like Bengaluru and Chennai are grappling with severe traffic issues,” he said.