Telangana govt clears Rs 7,345 cr for first phase of Musi riverfront development project

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 7,345.12 crore, excluding land acquisition costs, for the first phase of the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP), clearing the way for work on the priority Zone-1A and Zone-1B stretches in Hyderabad.

The project will be financed through a Rs 4,500 crore (USD 500 million) loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), while the remaining Rs 2,845.12 crore will be met by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). The funding proposal, cleared by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), has now been finalised with ADB assistance, enabling the project to move ahead.

The first phase of the MRDP will cover about 21 km of the Musi river through two priority stretches. Zone-1A, from Himayatsagar to Gandhi Sarovar (Bapu Ghat), spans 9.20 km at an estimated cost of 3,232.01 crore, while Zone-1B, from Osmansagar to Gandhi Sarovar (Bapu Ghat), covers 11.80 km at an estimated cost of Rs 4,113.11 crore.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju inspected the Phase-1 stretch, covering Osmansagar, the Narsingi sewage treatment plant site and the Gandhi Sarovar project area, where he reviewed flood mitigation, land development readiness and corridor infrastructure with senior officials.

Jaju stressed coordinated execution and adherence to environmental and technical standards. He also suggested a master plan for the area between the Musi and Esa rivers up to Gandhi Sarovar to improve connectivity and support sustainable riverfront development. MRDCL said the suggestions would be incorporated into the Phase-1 works.