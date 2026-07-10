Telangana HC directs authorities to repatriate youth stranded in Saudi Arabia

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has stepped in to secure the return of a youth stranded in Saudi Arabia, directing the Union and state authorities to report within a week on the action taken to trace and repatriate him. The court was hearing a petition filed by the mother of Aravind, who was allegedly abandoned in a remote desert area after being lured with a job offer.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued the direction while hearing a writ petition filed by Dasari Rajava of Bhattu Butam Rajapalle village in Jagtial district, seeking the repatriation of her son. According to the petition, Aravind travelled to Saudi Arabia after a recruitment agent promised him a job but was later abandoned in a remote desert area under harsh conditions.

The plea states that he has been left without adequate food, drinking water, shelter or medical assistance and is unable to leave the location or return to India. It also alleges that his mobile SIM card was taken away, leaving him with little means to communicate with his family.

Rajava submitted that the family has been making repeated representations to the authorities for nearly two months, seeking intervention to trace and repatriate her son, but no effective action has been taken. Taking note of the submissions, the HC directed the respondents to obtain instructions from the departments concerned on the action taken and place the details before the court at the next hearing.