Telangana Minister Surekha meets TPCC chief, seeks action against MLA Kadiyam

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday met TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and lodged a formal complaint against Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, seeking disciplinary action against him for allegedly “creating problems for her in district politics as well as violating rules in conducting a review with officials of her department”.

According to party sources, Surekha urged the TPCC chief to initiate appropriate action against Srihari, alleging that he has been deliberately targeting her despite her being a state Cabinet member. She accused the MLA of creating differences within the Congress in the district and attempting to undermine her political functioning.

During the meeting, Surekha informed Mahesh Goud that she had already raised the issue with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in her capacity as a minister. She requested the party leadership to intervene and resolve the matter at the organisational level.

Responding to her concerns, Mahesh Kumar assured the minister that the dispute would be resolved. He also assured her that the party would take a decision on the issue soon after examining all aspects of the controversy.

Later, speaking to the media, Surekha said that if Srihari has courage, he should resign as an MLA and seek a fresh mandate from the people. She questioned the rationale behind winning an election on one party ticket and then creating internal differences in another party just to secure a ministerial position.

The minister further alleged that Srihari was “intentionally fuelling factionalism” within the Congress in the district. She also questioned how a politician with over four decades of public life and nearly 15 years of ministerial experience could violate established norms.