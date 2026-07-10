TGSRTC gets nod to hire 1,500 permanent conductors

HYDERABAD: For the first time since Telangana was formed in 2014, the state government has approved recruitment of 1,500 permanent conductors in TGSRTC.

Sources in TGSRTC told TNIE that the appointments will be made on a regular time-scale with a starting annual salary of around Rs 3 lakh. An official notification is expected within 10 days after the government issues the recruitment order. The vacancies are likely to be filled directly by TGSRTC instead of through the Police Recruitment Board, which handled conductor and driver recruitment in the erstwhile APSRTC.

The recruitment comes after years of vacancies caused by retirements. To meet operational requirements, TGSRTC has relied heavily on outsourced conductors. Sources said candidates will be selected based on SSC marks in accordance with the government’s reservation policy. However, officials face the challenge of evaluating candidates from different SSC assessment systems.

While older batches received marks, later batches were graded using GPA before the Board reverted to marks. TGSRTC will seek clarification from the SSC Board on converting GPA into equivalent percentage marks before issuing the notification.