Two boys burnt with hot rods; stepfather, mom booked in Telangana

SURYAPET: Two young boys were allegedly tortured with hot iron rods by their mother and her second husband in Huzurnagar on Thursday. Neighbours rescued the injured children and handed them over to the police. A case has been registered against the couple.

The accused were identified as S Indu and her husband, Nakirikanti Ravi. According to police, Indu’s first husband had died, following which she married Ravi. Her two sons from the first marriage, Dhanush and Revanth, were living with the couple.

Police said the boys were allegedly subjected to repeated physical abuse and were scalded with hot iron rods, leaving them with injuries across their bodies.

Neighbours alleged that Ravi frequently assaulted the children while their mother failed to intervene.

Alarmed by the children’s cries, locals intervened, rescued the boys and took them to the Huzurnagar police station. The children, who were reportedly semi-conscious, were later shifted for medical treatment.

Police said the children would be produced before the Suryapet Child Welfare Committee after their treatment to facilitate their rehabilitation.

A case has been registered against Indu and Ravi, and further investigation is under way.