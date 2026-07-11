80,000 TMREIS students to receive AI training from August 15

HYDERABAD: Around 80,000 students studying in 205 schools run by the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) will undergo structured training in artificial intelligence (AI), digital safety and cyber awareness from August 15.

The initiative, launched by the state government in collaboration with MASK NextGen Inc. and Doxa Consulting Private Limited (DCPL), aims to equip students with AI literacy, responsible technology use and digital citizenship skills through a gamified learning platform. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to implement the programme was signed on Friday.

The programme, which will be offered at no cost to the government under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, will initially run for three years.

Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin said AI was no longer a technology of the future but a present-day necessity.

“AI has become a present-day necessity rather than a future technology. The programme will ensure that students from economically disadvantaged minority communities are not left behind in the technology revolution and are prepared for emerging employment opportunities,” he said.