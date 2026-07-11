AMIM leader Owaisi urges Telangana to issue residence certificates during SIR

HYDERABAD: Amid the ongoing SIR process, MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday urged the Telangana government to issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) to residents.

Owaisi met Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and sought the issuance of PRCs. Later, he took to X and wrote, “I met @TelanganaCS along with @FaheemQureshinc and demanded that @revanth_anumula government must consider issuing PRC or Family Register Certificate to electors of Telangana in the ongoing SIR in Telangana under Article 162. If @revanth_anumula accepts it will be beneficial to poor people of Telangana in getting their names in Final SIR list, which will save them many troubles & inconvenience. The Karnataka government is issuing PRC certificates through a GO under Karnataka Sakala Services Act 2011.” (sic)

He also posted, “Telangana State has authentic databases of the State namely the Samagra Kutumba Survey, Socio Economic & Caste Survey of 2024 & 2025, BHU Bharati Act 2025. Let us hope a positive decision is taken.”