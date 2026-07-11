BJP central leadership unhappy over stalled BRS inductions in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The reported blocking of the induction of a BRS MLA and two former MLAs into the BJP is said to have irked the party’s central leadership, triggering intense discussions within the Telangana unit and exposing its internal fault lines.

According to party sources, the issue gained prominence after the recent visit of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda, a former party president.

During the visit, Nadda reportedly expressed displeasure over the functioning of the Telangana BJP unit, prompting discussions among state leaders over who was responsible for stalling the proposed inductions.

Sources said the central leadership is believed to have questioned why the induction of the BRS MLA and the two former legislators had been blocked despite efforts to strengthen the party ahead of future elections.

It is learnt that the central leadership also expressed concern that factionalism within the Telangana BJP was preventing the party from attracting influential leaders from rival parties. According to the sources, the leadership observed that while public support for the BJP was growing in Telangana, the state unit had failed to capitalise on the opportunity because of internal rivalries and differences among senior leaders.