BJP central leadership unhappy over stalled BRS inductions in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The reported blocking of the induction of a BRS MLA and two former MLAs into the BJP is said to have irked the party’s central leadership, triggering intense discussions within the Telangana unit and exposing its internal fault lines.
According to party sources, the issue gained prominence after the recent visit of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda, a former party president.
During the visit, Nadda reportedly expressed displeasure over the functioning of the Telangana BJP unit, prompting discussions among state leaders over who was responsible for stalling the proposed inductions.
Sources said the central leadership is believed to have questioned why the induction of the BRS MLA and the two former legislators had been blocked despite efforts to strengthen the party ahead of future elections.
It is learnt that the central leadership also expressed concern that factionalism within the Telangana BJP was preventing the party from attracting influential leaders from rival parties. According to the sources, the leadership observed that while public support for the BJP was growing in Telangana, the state unit had failed to capitalise on the opportunity because of internal rivalries and differences among senior leaders.
BJP central leadership monitoring developments in TG
The reported remarks by the central leadership have since sparked debate within the state unit, with party leaders discussing the reasons behind the stalled inductions and the impact of internal differences on the BJP’s expansion plans in Telangana.
According to Telangana BJP sources, the party’s national leadership has been closely monitoring political developments in the state and has been receiving regular feedback from various quarters. Sources said the central leadership considers Telangana a key growth state and believes the BJP has a realistic opportunity to emerge as a serious contender for power.
Observers pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda and several other senior leaders have made frequent visits to Telangana in recent months to attend both government and party programmes, reflecting the importance the party attaches to the state.
During the recent review, the national leadership reportedly questioned why the party had not been able to translate its electoral gains into a stronger grassroots presence.
Despite winning eight Lok Sabha seats, having a lead in 56 Assembly segments, eight MLAs and two MLCs, the leadership is learnt to have asked why the state unit had failed to build sustained political momentum and energise the cadre.
With elections to key municipal corporations, including GHMC, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Siddipet and Khammam, expected in the coming months, the BJP views the civic polls as a crucial political test ahead of the next Assembly elections. According to sources, the party believes it has an opportunity to expand its base by projecting the “double-engine government” narrative and alleging that both the Congress and the BRS had failed to deliver the desired development in Telangana.
Sources further said the central leadership informed the state unit that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders would devote greater attention to Telangana after the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states next year. They also reportedly conveyed that if the present situation within the state unit continued, the leadership would not hesitate to take appropriate organisational decisions.
The national leadership also reportedly questioned why BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders were not effectively highlighting the Centre’s financial assistance, development projects and welfare initiatives in Telangana, allowing the Congress government to claim credit for several initiatives.
According to sources, the central leadership advised leaders at all levels to work in coordination, strengthen the party organisation and aggressively take on both the Congress and the BRS, instead of engaging in internal differences.
A united organisation, it reportedly told the state leadership, would be crucial if the BJP hopes to emerge as an alternative and capture power in the next Assembly elections.