BRS urges ECI to verify suspected duplicate voters in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Seeking more transparency in the SIR process, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) delegation on Friday urged the ECI to verify suspected duplicate voter registrations through the prescribed statutory process, claiming there are, on average, 16,243 such entries in each Assembly constituency in Telangana.

A BRS delegation comprising Parliamentary Party leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former MP B Vinod Kumar and party general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar met the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on Friday and submitted a memorandum outlining the party’s concerns, along with constituency-wise details of suspected duplicate voters.

Citing its analysis, the delegation said there are, on average, 16,243 suspected duplicate voter entries in each Assembly constituency in Telangana.

It clarified that these are only suspected duplicates and multiple registrations that require verification through the statutory procedure prescribed by the Commission.

Urging the Commission to remove duplicate and ineligible entries, the BRS requested the Commission to consider the data, analysis and material furnished by the party, saying the credibility of the SIR exercise depends on eliminating duplicate registrations without compromising the voting rights of genuine electors.

The party further appealed to the ECI to continue the exercise in a transparent, fair, participative, scientific and legally sustainable manner so that the revised electoral rolls are accurate, error-free and credible.

The BRS also called for wider use of technology, including Aadhaar-enabled verification wherever legally permissible, de-duplication software, Artificial Intelligence-assisted matching, facial recognition-assisted verification and other advanced technological tools backed by field verification through the statutory machinery.