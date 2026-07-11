Congress lying about KLIS to hide its failures, says BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: Refuting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s allegations, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Friday said, “Breaking promises and changing parties may be Revanth Reddy’s political culture, not mine.”

Speaking to reporters, Harish said his 25-year political career stood for consistency and commitment. “Breaking promises and switching parties may be your political culture, Revanth Reddy. It is certainly not mine. Your 20-year political career and my 25-year political journey speak for themselves,” he said.

Questioning Revanth over the farm loan waiver promised in the name of Lord Sri Rama at Bhadrachalam, Harish Rao asked whether even farmers in Khammam district had received complete loan waiver benefits. He also wondered why Revanth continued to display anger and political aggression at every public meeting despite repeatedly saying politics could wait until the final year of the government’s term.

Turning to irrigation, Harish accused the Congress government of using misinformation to cover up its failure to lift water from the Kannapalli Pump House. He said the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages had earlier withstood floods of nearly 28 lakh cusecs and questioned why the government was creating fear when the present inflow was only around one lakh cusecs. Demanding immediate operation of the Kannapalli pumps to lift water into the Yellampalli reservoir, he alleged that despite substantial Godavari inflows, the government was allowing water to flow into Andhra Pradesh instead of storing it for Telangana farmers.