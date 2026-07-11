Kerala man travels 1,200 km to repay 31-year-old debt in Telangana

JAGTIAL: Three decades after borrowing money from a friend in Saudi Arabia, a man from Kerala travelled more than 1,200 km to Jagtial district to repay the debt.
Mohammed Ismail journeyed from Palakkad in Kerala to Dharmapuri in Jagtial district to repay the money he had borrowed from his friend 31 years ago while the two were working for a construction company in Saudi Arabia.
Facing financial difficulties at the time, Ismail had sought help from his colleague, Edla Lachanna of Dharmapuri. Without hesitation, Lachanna lent him 3,000 Saudi riyals.
Soon afterwards, the two returned to their respective hometowns and gradually lost contact. While Lachanna went back to Saudi Arabia for work, Ismail remained in Palakkad. Despite the passage of time, the unpaid debt continued to weigh on Ismail’s conscience.
Kerala man used tech to trace friend
Although he wanted to repay the money, he had no idea where his former colleague lived.
Determined to fulfil his long-pending obligation, Ismail this year turned to Google Maps and Google’s Gemini AI to trace Lachanna. Remembering only that he hailed from Dharmapuri, Ismail began his search from Palakkad. Travelling via Hyderabad, he eventually reached Dharmapuri in Jagtial district and located Lachanna’s house.
On arriving, Ismail learnt that Lachanna was still working in Saudi Arabia. The family immediately connected the two through a WhatsApp video call. Though Lachanna had long forgotten the loan, he instantly recognised his former colleague. After reminding him about the 3,000-riyal loan, Ismail transferred Rs 25,000 — an amount he considered equivalent to the borrowed sum at the time — to Lachanna’s family through PhonePe.
Deeply moved by Ismail’s integrity, Lachanna’s family invited him to lunch.
“We were surprised by his sincerity. When he borrowed the money from my father, I wasn’t even born,” said Lachanna’s son, Abhilash.
Lachanna’s wife, Gangavva, said the family was deeply touched by Ismail’s unexpected visit and his enduring honesty.