Kerala man travels 1,200 km to repay 31-year-old debt in Telangana

JAGTIAL: Three decades after borrowing money from a friend in Saudi Arabia, a man from Kerala travelled more than 1,200 km to Jagtial district to repay the debt.

Mohammed Ismail journeyed from Palakkad in Kerala to Dharmapuri in Jagtial district to repay the money he had borrowed from his friend 31 years ago while the two were working for a construction company in Saudi Arabia.

Facing financial difficulties at the time, Ismail had sought help from his colleague, Edla Lachanna of Dharmapuri. Without hesitation, Lachanna lent him 3,000 Saudi riyals.

Soon afterwards, the two returned to their respective hometowns and gradually lost contact. While Lachanna went back to Saudi Arabia for work, Ismail remained in Palakkad. Despite the passage of time, the unpaid debt continued to weigh on Ismail’s conscience.