Minister Uttam blames BRS for Kaleshwaram's structural failures

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday accused the previous BRS regime of leaving behind a project plagued by poor-quality construction, arbitrary deviations from the approved design and a contractor-politician nexus. Speaking to reporters in Huzurnagar, the minister referred to BRS leader K Kavitha’s allegation that the party received Rs 1,400 crore from Kaleshwaram contractors, describing it as the “inside story” behind the project.

Uttam argued that Kavitha’s allegation had to be viewed in the context of the collapse of the Medigadda barrage and the structural problems at Annaram and Sundilla, claiming both pointed to deeper flaws. According to him, the contractor-politician nexus weakened oversight, while poor design, substandard construction, weak supervision and deviations from the approved DPR resulted in the structural failures.

He further alleged that two barrages were constructed nearly five km away from their approved locations, compromising the project’s structural integrity. Noting that the project’s structural problems remain unresolved, he rejected the BRS’s demand to operate the Kaleshwaram pumps and impound water.