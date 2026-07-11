SIR aims to clean voter rolls, not delete genuine voters: CEO Sudharshan Reddy

HYDERABAD: As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls gathers pace, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy has sought to allay growing public anxiety, asserting that the exercise is meant to cleanse electoral rolls, not delete genuine voters.

He also dismissed concerns linking the deletion of voter names with welfare schemes, saying such issues fall entirely outside the Election Commission’s jurisdiction and are the responsibility of the state government.

Addressing a Meet the Press programme organised by the Press Club at Somajiguda on Friday, Sudharshan said the SIR is fundamentally different from the routine Special Summary Revision (SSR). While the SSR updates the existing electoral rolls, the SIR is a comprehensive exercise to prepare fresh rolls by identifying and removing the names of deceased persons and long-term migrated voters while ensuring that all eligible electors remain on the list.

As part of the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been distributing Enumeration Forms (EFs) to voters whose names already appear in the electoral rolls. Sudharshan said nearly 98% of the forms have been distributed across the state and around 85 lakh have already been returned. The distribution process is scheduled to conclude by July 24, with acknowledgements being issued for every form submitted.