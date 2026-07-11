TGECET final phase fills 70.2% engineering seats, pharmacy lags

HYDERABAD: Engineering admissions through the final phase of Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TGECET)-2026 counselling recorded 70.2% seat occupancy, while lateral-entry admissions to pharmacy courses remained poor, with just 32 of the 1,297 available seats allotted.

According to the final phase allotment results released by the Commissioner of Technical Education on Friday, 9,699 of the 15,064 lateral-entry seats (64.4%) available in engineering and pharmacy courses for the 2026-27 academic year were allotted across the state.

The admissions are meant for diploma holders and B.Sc. graduates who qualified in TGECET-2026. Of the 17,768 candidates who qualified, 12,242 attended certificate verification, while 8,274 exercised web options, submitting more than 2.59 lakh course and college preferences during the final phase of counselling.

Among engineering institutions, private universities recorded the highest occupancy, filling 197 of the 198 available seats (99.5%). University engineering colleges filled 1,455 of 2,072 seats, while private engineering colleges accounted for the bulk of admissions, filling 8,015 of 11,497 seats.

The pharmacy stream, however, continued to witness poor demand. University pharmacy colleges filled 18 of 71 seats, private universities one of 11 seats and private pharmacy colleges just 13 of the 1,215 available seats.

The counselling authority said 503 candidates secured allotments under the Economically Weaker Sections quota.

Candidates allotted seats have been asked to pay the tuition fee online, complete self-reporting and report to their respective colleges between July 10 and July 13. Failure to complete the process within the stipulated period will result in cancellation of the allotment.