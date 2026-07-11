You can join Congress but talk KLIS 1st: TPCC president Mahesh to Harish

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday took a swipe at former minister T Harish Rao, saying that if he wished to join the Congress, his request would first be placed before the party’s Political Affairs Committee, adding that anyone aspiring to become a minister in the Congress government must first become a party member.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh was responding to Harish’s recent remarks seeking three more months to assess the Congress government’s performance. He questioned the BRS leader’s criticism of the government and asked him to instead explain the reported structural failures in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. “You were a minister for 10 years. What did you achieve?” he asked.

Referring to Kavitha’s allegation that Rs 1,400 crore was deposited in a regional party’s accounts, Mahesh said the charge raised serious questions. Mahesh also turned his attention to Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, asking why he had remained silent while serving as finance minister in the BRS government when the alleged irregularities in water management took place.