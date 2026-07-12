Allot 2 BHKs to Nampally slum residents: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Ending a 17-year-old legal battle, the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to allot 2 BHK houses to residents of Bheemraobad in Nampally, Hyderabad, bringing long-awaited relief to them. Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by K Bharathi and 70 others.

The petitioners said the area was officially declared a slum in 1991 and that residents had been issued D-Form house-site pattas. However, they alleged that the government de-notified the slum in 2008 and initiated eviction by relocating residents to Afzal Sagar without following due legal procedure.

During the hearing, the state informed the court that the relocation was undertaken to provide better living conditions and expressed its willingness to allot 2 BHK houses to the affected families. Accepting the proposal, the court directed authorities to allot a 2BHK flat to each petitioner in the Kollur 2 BHK Housing Colony in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district.