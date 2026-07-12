BRS blames government for murder of POCSO victim, kin; demands CM Revanth’s resignation

HYDERABAD: The murders drew strong criticism from the BRS, which accused the Congress government of failing to act firmly in the earlier POCSO case against the accused.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded an apology from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and alleged that government prosecutors failed to strongly oppose the accused’s bail despite pleas from the survivor’s family. He also questioned why dangerous offenders were being allowed back into society.

BRS leader T Harish Rao alleged that police failed to arrest the accused after the case was filed on May 16, allowing him to secure anticipatory bail. Calling the killings “heart-rending”, he said the incident reflected the failure of the police department.

BRS secretary and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar alleged that Telangana was becoming a “capital of POCSO cases”. He questioned the purpose of the Future City commissionerate if it could not safeguard children and accused Revanth of targeting BRS leaders instead of addressing the issue.