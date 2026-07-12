Complete SIR exercise in time-bound manner: CEO C Sudarshan Reddy

HYDERABAD: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy on Saturday directed officials to ensure that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is carried out in a transparent and time-bound manner.

As part of efforts to create awareness among voters about filling enumeration forms (EFs) and to monitor the progress of the exercise, the CEO inspected the ongoing SIR at Balaji Nagar in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency, accompanied by Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector Manu Chaudhary.

Later, along with Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, he visited the Volleyball Ground and Talabasti Community Hall in Musheerabad to review the digitisation of enumeration forms.

During the inspection, Sudarshan Reddy reviewed the distribution of enumeration forms by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and enquired whether the completed forms were being collected promptly. He also inspected the help desk set up at the ward office and directed officials to expedite the exercise.