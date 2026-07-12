Complete SIR exercise in time-bound manner: CEO C Sudarshan Reddy

HYDERABAD: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy on Saturday directed officials to ensure that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is carried out in a transparent and time-bound manner.
As part of efforts to create awareness among voters about filling enumeration forms (EFs) and to monitor the progress of the exercise, the CEO inspected the ongoing SIR at Balaji Nagar in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency, accompanied by Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector Manu Chaudhary.
Later, along with Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, he visited the Volleyball Ground and Talabasti Community Hall in Musheerabad to review the digitisation of enumeration forms.
During the inspection, Sudarshan Reddy reviewed the distribution of enumeration forms by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and enquired whether the completed forms were being collected promptly. He also inspected the help desk set up at the ward office and directed officials to expedite the exercise.
The CEO instructed data entry operators and BLOs to carry out the process carefully and accurately and ensure that completed forms were digitised without delay.
He also visited nearby apartment complexes to monitor the collection and uploading of enumeration forms. For voters unavailable during door-to-door visits, he directed BLOs to contact them over the phone, collect the required details and ensure that the forms were delivered to them. He also instructed BLOs to report cases of uncontactable voters to their supervisors.
During his visit to an apartment complex in KPHB Phase VI, the CEO interacted with residents, clarified their doubts.
Meanwhile, dedicated SIR help desks have been set up at the Somajiguda Press Club for the Khairatabad Assembly constituency and the Basheerbagh Press Club to assist voters.