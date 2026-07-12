Harish Rao slams Revanth Reddy’s remarks, demands public apology

HYDERABAD: BRS Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao on Sunday strongly condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks made during his media interaction a day earlier, describing them as “highly objectionable, violent and unbecoming of a chief minister.”
He alleged that instead of responding to concerns raised by farmers and retired irrigation engineers over the release of irrigation water, the chief minister had resorted to inflammatory language by speaking about “spilling the blood of political opponents” and “beating them with belts.”
Harish said such remarks reflected a disturbing mindset that was incompatible with the constitutional office of the chief minister.
“Revanth’s statements reveal a dangerous mentality. A chief minister speaking of bloodshed against political opponents is unacceptable. He must tender an unconditional public apology to the people of Telangana and the farming community,” he said.
The former minister alleged that whenever the Congress government’s administrative failures came under scrutiny, it sought to divert public attention by reviving controversies surrounding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).
He claimed the chief minister’s latest remarks were intended to shift focus from the government’s failures in governance, law and order, and irrigation management by repeatedly raising issues related to Kaleshwaram, Medigadda and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).
Quoting Abraham Lincoln, Harish said, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time,” adding that the quote aptly reflected the Congress government’s approach.
He further said that while retired irrigation engineers and the BRS had consistently urged the government to utilise available Godavari waters to protect crops amid drought conditions, the chief minister remained focused on politics instead of safeguarding farmers’ interests.
Alleging that the government’s refusal to lift available Godavari waters exposed its lack of commitment to the farming community, Harish said farmers were closely watching its actions and would deliver their verdict democratically at the appropriate time.