Harish Rao slams Revanth Reddy’s remarks, demands public apology

HYDERABAD: BRS Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao on Sunday strongly condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks made during his media interaction a day earlier, describing them as “highly objectionable, violent and unbecoming of a chief minister.”

He alleged that instead of responding to concerns raised by farmers and retired irrigation engineers over the release of irrigation water, the chief minister had resorted to inflammatory language by speaking about “spilling the blood of political opponents” and “beating them with belts.”

Harish said such remarks reflected a disturbing mindset that was incompatible with the constitutional office of the chief minister.

“Revanth’s statements reveal a dangerous mentality. A chief minister speaking of bloodshed against political opponents is unacceptable. He must tender an unconditional public apology to the people of Telangana and the farming community,” he said.

The former minister alleged that whenever the Congress government’s administrative failures came under scrutiny, it sought to divert public attention by reviving controversies surrounding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).