Start Kannepalli pump or face agitation: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao has accused the Congress government of pushing Telangana towards drought despite abundant flows in the Godavari. He alleged that lakhs of cusecs of water were flowing downstream while the government had failed to operate the Kannepalli pump house to lift water into reservoirs across the Godavari basin.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, he asserted that the Medigadda barrage was not required for lifting water from Kannepalli. He claimed reservoirs across the Godavari basin could be filled without closing even a single gate at Medigadda. He said water could be lifted whenever the river level at Kannepalli reached 93 metres and that, with the present level at around 97 metres, the pumps could be operated immediately.

According to him, one tmcft of water could be lifted every day and nearly 200 tmcft stored over the next 100 days in reservoirs, including Mid Manair, Lower Manair, Mallannasagar, Kondapochammasagar, Ananthagiri, Malkapet and Baswapur, thereby averting irrigation and drinking water shortages across large parts of Telangana.