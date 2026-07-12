Telangana clears way for country’s first agriculture-only power discom

HYDERABAD: With the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) issuing a licence to the Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL), the way has been cleared for Telangana to establish a dedicated power distribution company (Discom) for the agriculture sector. The new entity is expected to begin operations within the next four months.

On Saturday, the ERC clarified that the existing policy of providing free electricity to the agriculture sector will continue without any changes. It also stated that electricity meters will not be installed on agricultural pump sets.

The state government has set up the Rythu Discom to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector, lift irrigation schemes and drinking water projects. As part of the restructuring, all agricultural and Mission Bhagiratha power connections currently serviced by the Northern and Southern Discoms will be transferred to the new Discom.

The headquarters of TGRPDCL will be located in the REDCO building, which is under construction behind the Secretariat. With this move, Telangana is set to become the first state in the country to have a dedicated Discom exclusively for the agriculture sector.