Telangana HC gives TSIC 3 months to clear 404 RTI pleas

HYDERABAD: More than 400 Right to Information (RTI) pleas filed by a single activist have remained pending before the State Information Commission (TSIC), prompting the Telangana High Court to step in and set a three-month deadline for their disposal.

Justice Surepalli Nanda directed the TSIC to issue fresh notices to RTI activist Vaddam Shyam and dispose of all his 404 pending second appeals and complaints within three months. The court also made it clear that the panel must follow both its earlier directions and the Supreme Court’s guidelines on using technology to improve access to justice.

The order came on a writ petition filed by Shyam, secretary of Jana Telangana Rights Society. He told the judge that despite a high court order passed on September 18, 2025, the TSIC had neither issued fresh notices nor taken up his cases for hearing.

The dispute dates back to an earlier attempt by the TSIC to list all 404 appeals and complaints for hearing on a single day without providing case-wise details. The high court set aside that notice last year, directing the TSIC to issue fresh notices containing the particulars of each case and to hear them in manageable batches.

When the matter came up for hearing, the TSIC informed the court that the Information Commissioner had been on leave for six months and resumed office on June 27, 2026.