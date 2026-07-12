Telangana HC seeks probe status in BTech student kidnap-murder case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has sought updates from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments on the investigation into the alleged kidnap and murder of a 21-year-old B Tech student while hearing a plea seeking transfer of the probe to the CBI.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin granted one week to the government pleaders of both states to obtain instructions on the status of the investigation and coordination between the police agencies in connection with FIR No. 69 of 2026, registered on May 30 at Singarayakonda police station in Andhra Pradesh, and FIR No. 287 of 2026, registered on May 31 at Kachiguda police station in Hyderabad. The matter has been posted to July 16.

The writ petition was filed by Ankam Rajeshwar, father of the deceased, Ankam Rahul, alleging that the investigating officers of the two police stations failed to conduct a fair probe.